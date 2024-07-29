Seize the moment, JPMorgan investment bank boss tells SA
Geopolitics mean investment opportunities in Africa are being reassessed, says Jennifer Nason
29 July 2024 - 05:00
JPMorgan’s global chair of investment banking, Jennifer Nason, has urged SA to seize the moment at a time when geopolitical events have prompted a reassessment of investment opportunities, which offers real upside for SA.
Nason, who has been described as one of the most senior women on Wall Street, was speaking to Business Day on a recent visit to Johannesburg to meet clients and host an inaugural women’s leadership event. She urged companies globally to push the button and act, as the upswing picked up and the mergers & acquisition (M&A) market recovered...
