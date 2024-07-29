Namibia, Botswana vegetable bans eat into SA exports
Neighbours’ bans undermine principles of open trade and co-operation, say critics
29 July 2024 - 05:00
Namibia and Botswana have sparked controversy in the agricultural community with their prolonged ban on imported vegetables from SA, a move that has been criticised by stakeholders across the sector.
Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz), has expressed concerns about remarks made by Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on social media platform X. Masisi expressed his support for the country’s ban on vegetable imports from SA, framing it as a strong measure to enhance local farming and bolster the economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.