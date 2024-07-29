Flights resume in Cape Town after power failure at airport
At about 1am, flights were not able to land or depart and were diverted to other airports
29 July 2024 - 09:40
The Airports Company SA (Acsa) confirmed early on Monday that runway lights and navigational aids were returned to service at Cape Town International Airport at about 1am, allowing safe aircraft landings.
That followed a power outage at the airport on Sunday, which affected runway lights, airside fire rescue and air traffic navigation services. ..
