Most SA courts ‘perform excellently’, says report
Chief justice Zondo wants the justice department to boost resources at Constitutional Court
28 July 2024 - 17:12
Despite most of SA’s courts achieving their performance targets in their most recent year under review, the Constitutional Court finalised only about half of its cases. But chief justice Raymond Zondo stressed the courts had “performed excellently”.
Zondo addressed a packed Constitutional Court on Friday — Annual Judiciary Day — after the release the Annual Judiciary Report for the 2022/23 financial year. This is an extensive annual account of all courts in SA. ..
