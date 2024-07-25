Zizi Kodwa resigns from parliament after corruption charges
Cosatu says Kodwa’s deployment to National Assembly was ‘ill-considered’
25 July 2024 - 16:08
Labour federation Cosatu, a key alliance partner of the ANC, has welcomed corruption-accused ANC MP Zizi Kodwa resignation from parliament, saying the decision to deploy him to the National Assembly had been “poorly thought through and ill-considered”.
It undermined the party’s step aside resolution for public representatives, Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said. ..
