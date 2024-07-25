Think-tank urges GNU to reassess local government financing
The Centre for the Development and Enterprise has drawn up a list of catalytic actions to reverse SA’s decline
25 July 2024 - 07:53
The government should appoint an expert task team to review the structure and financing of local government, the Centre for the Development and Enterprise (CDE) urges in the latest of a series of its reports.
This was one of seven key recommendations made by the think-tank to deal with SA’s fiscal crisis and to make spending more efficient...
