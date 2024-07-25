Steel industry slams proposal to ban cash in scrap metal trade
Seifsa says most waste pickers are not involved in illegal activities and are trying to make an honest living
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) has blasted the proposed prohibition of the use of cash in scrap and waste metal transactions, saying it will result in unintended economic consequences and hardship for waste pickers who comprise a large segment of the supply value chain.
The government gazetted plans a week ago to rein in the thriving illicit scrap metal industry in a bid to curb public infrastructure being vandalised for metal. The department of trade, industry & competition has previously said the theft of public infrastructure for resale as scrap costs the economy R47bn a year. ..
