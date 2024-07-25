SA pushes for relaxation of Agoa eligibility criteria
Reconsideration of requirements for inclusion would allow for more development in Africa, trade minister Parks Tau says
25 July 2024 - 20:59
SA is pushing for the relaxation of eligibility requirements for beneficiaries of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), including setting aside nontrade-related requirements as part of eligibility criteria.
Pretoria is also pushing for fewer requirements for graduation from the programme, which allows Sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to US markets, to avoid beneficiaries losing out on the lucrative commercial ties with the US...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.