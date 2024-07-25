National Assembly to reconsider political party funding decision
An NGO’s affidavit warns that a lacuna in the law poses a risk of abuse of the framework for private funding of political parties
25 July 2024 - 15:27
The National Assembly’s programme committee has decided that the assembly will review a resolution passed in May on political party funding that did not set rand limits and thresholds.
The resolution left it to President Cyril Ramaphosa to determine the threshold for the declaration of political funding and the limit of a single donation by an individual or entity to a political party within a financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.