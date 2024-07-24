Michaelhouse will get file involving ‘sensitive acts of serious misconduct’ sealed
The pricey school filed a counter application asking for the entire court file to be declared confidential and sealed
25 July 2024 - 05:00
One of SA’s most prestigious and expensive schools, Michaelhouse, has succeeded in sealing a court file detailing “serious allegations” against some of its pupils, either as perpetrators or victims, which resulted in the expulsion of one pupil.
While the parents of the expelled boy sought only to have names redacted or pseudonyms used, the school argued this did not go far enough and the rights and dignities of the pupils involved were at stake...
