Joburg approves R2.5bn loan, while calls grow for mayor to quit
Joburg Crisis Alliance adds its voice for the removal of Kabelo Gwamanda
25 July 2024 - 19:05
The City of Johannesburg has finally approved a R2.5bn loan from Agence Française de Développement as the metro faces a R2bn budget shortfall for 2024/25.
The 15-year loan from the Paris-based financial institution initially failed to pass after the EFF did not vote with the ANC. ActionSA also rejected the loan on the basis that ANC Joburg chair Dada Morero, who is also the finance MMC, did not provide the council with some critical details of the loan and because it believed it was too costly. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.