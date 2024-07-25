Gambler used R6m meant for school staff to fund ‘serious addiction’
Ralton Christopher Fischer, who pled guilty to 11 counts of fraud in 2023, is due to be sentenced on Thursday
25 July 2024 - 10:03
When an employee at a special needs school was asked by her colleague to scan some private documents for him, she thought nothing of it and happily agreed to his request.
A month later, as she was clearing her inbox folder she came across an email she had sent the scanned documents to and, curious, decided to take a look. What she found would ultimately lead to her colleague to lose his job and end up in the dock for fraud amounting to just more than R6m...
