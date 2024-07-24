SCA orders auditing body to reconsider fee structure for members
Irba ‘simply looked at its budget and determined such fees accordingly’, judge Ashton Schippers says
24 July 2024 - 05:00
The Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) to reconsider new fee structures by 2025, after finding the body had improperly implemented its most recent model that would net it an additional R14m.
The ruling affects all auditors who are obliged to pay fees to Irba, which can amount to millions of rand. ..
