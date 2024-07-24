SA mounts bid to hang on to its Agoa trade benefits
Pretoria-Washington relations have been deteriorating for years
24 July 2024 - 13:14
UPDATED 24 July 2024 - 23:00
SA is on a diplomatic drive to retain its status as a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), with trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau saying that early and long-term reauthorisation of the US legislation will provide policy certainty for investors and spur industrialisation on the continent.
Tau’s comments echoed US President Joe Biden’s earlier call on the first day of the Agoa Forum on Wednesday to extend the legislation beyond 2025, when it is due to expire...
