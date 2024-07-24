Ramaphosa stands firm on bigger role of presidency
24 July 2024 - 17:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to criticism that he has created a super ministry with tentacles stretching into all corners of the government, saying strong co-ordination from the centre was critical.
The president was responding in the National Assembly on Wednesday to the debate on the presidency’s budget vote during which MPs pointed to the many bodies set up by Ramaphosa within the presidency. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.