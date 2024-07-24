Minerals Council warns of the risks of export taxes
The council was responding to proposals made by mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe
24 July 2024 - 16:06
The Minerals Council SA has expressed its opposition to the proposals made by mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe on how to promote beneficiation in SA, including the possible introduction of export taxes.
The council said on Wednesday that a carrot rather than a stick approach should be used. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.