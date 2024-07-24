Judge Makhubele says tribunal has not heard a shred of evidence against her
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is investigating a complaint from UniteBehind, which claims the former prasa chair was part of state capture
24 July 2024 - 14:28
Complainants against suspended Gauteng high court judge Nana Makhubele “have not submitted a single shred of evidence” in support of the assertion she was involved in “illicit” conduct at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
This was according to Makhubele’s lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku, on the final sitting of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Tuesday...
