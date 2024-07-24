FIC battles to get lawyers and estate agents to play anti-money laundering ball
Legal practitioners, estate agents and trust service providers top the list of sectors that have not fully complied with the directives
24 July 2024 - 08:29
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) said it will resort to targeted inspections and sanctions on institutions that refuse to submit their risk and compliance return (RCR) questionnaire meant to assist companies in identifying the money-laundering and terrorist financing abuse risks they face.
Legal practitioners, estate agents and trust service providers, with the exception of casinos, top the list of sectors that have not fully complied with the FIC’s directives...
