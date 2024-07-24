Energy Council highlights risks to renewable energy investment pipeline
24 July 2024 - 05:00
The slow progress made by Eskom on expanding the transmission grid risks stalling the renewable energy investment pipeline, the Energy Council of SA says.
According to the council’s CEO James Mackay, a lack of grid access, which has already stopped the development of new renewable energy projects in some provinces during previous bidding rounds of the government-backed independent power producer project, could disrupt the flow of investment needed in SA’s electricity sector...
