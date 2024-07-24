Biden seeks swift reauthorisation of Agoa
The re-approval of the legislation is on the agenda of the African Growth and Opportunity Act Forum, which starts on Wednesday
24 July 2024 - 13:14
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has urged for the speedy reauthorisation and modernisation of legislation that gives sub-Saharan countries preferential access to US trade markets.
This as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum starts in Washington on Wednesday, where the reauthorisation of the legislation, which expires in 2025, is high on the agenda. ..
