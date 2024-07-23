National

Six witnesses lined up for prosecution in Zizi Kodwa kickback trial

The former sport, arts and culture minister and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court

23 July 2024 - 14:12
by Phathu Luvhengo
Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, right, and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay. Picture: PHATHU LUVHENGO
The state intends to call six witnesses in the matter of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.

Kodwa and MacKay appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to August 21.

Kodwa’s lawyer Zola Majavu applied for the state to provide them with further information after the disclosure of the accused’s dockets and charge sheets.

The matter was postponed for the state to reply to the request.

Majavu said that after the bail application in the previous appearance the state had disclosed who the witnesses were.

Kodwa and Mackay are out on bail of R30,000 each.

The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid R1.6m in kickbacks by Mackay.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA has been ready to proceed with the trial and were in a position to disclose the contents of the dockets when the matter was enrolled.

“The accused are within their rights to exercise recourse mechanisms. Accused number one’s [Kodwa] lawyer indicated they will use the time provided by the court to decide whether they will bring representations.”

She added that the NPA hoped it would be in a position to deal with the interlocutory applications before the trial but it would proceed with the trial. The court also ordered Kodwa and Mackay to not interact with or contact the witnesses.

TimesLIVE

Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny Jordaan investigation

Reports have emerged that Caf have appointed a high-level independent committee to probe Jordaan
Sport
3 weeks ago

‘Step aside’ rule is only for some in ANC, says Ace Magashule’s party

Zizi Kodwa has been appointed as an ANC MP, despite facing corruption charges
Politics
3 weeks ago

Zizi Kodwa to remain an MP despite graft charges

Step-aside rule bars ANC members only from a position of authority, says Fikile Mbalula
Politics
3 weeks ago

Impeached judge John Hlophe sworn in as MP vowing continued legal action

Hlophe, who has a PhD in law, told journalists that now that he is no longer a judge, he prefers to be addressed as Dr Hlophe
National
3 weeks ago

Hlophe, Mngxitama, Zuma-Sambudla, Des van Rooyen among 58 MK Party members sworn in as MPs

MPs sworn in and John Hlophe says they are keen to take on Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament
Politics
3 weeks ago
