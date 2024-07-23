Ramaphosa signs Climate Change Bill into law
The act is the first piece of legislation in SA specifically aimed at addressing climate change by setting out a national climate change response
23 July 2024 - 10:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Climate Change Bill into law on Tuesday.
This is the first piece of legislation in SA that is specifically aimed at addressing the effects of climate change by setting out a national climate change response, including mitigation and adaptation actions...
