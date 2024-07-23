Public Procurement Bill now law
The act provides for preferential procurement for defined categories of people and promotes the procurement of locally produced goods
23 July 2024 - 14:02
The Public Procurement Bill, which sets out a single framework for procurement by all organs of state, has become law.
Public procurement accounts for a significant portion of government expenditure, running into billions of rand a year and a major contributor to GDP...
