Parliament must have oversight of presidency, MPs urge

The shift in the management of some state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the department of public enterprises to the presidency raises concerns about accountability as parliament does not have portfolio committee oversight on the presidency, John Hlophe, leader of the official opposition in parliament, warns.
The MK party’s chief whip said in a debate on the presidency’s budget on Tuesday it was a “serious lacuna” that there was no portfolio committee for the presidency, especially given the extent of its activities. This had also been recommended by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, he told the National Assembly.
“The question is can we trust President Ramaphosa to manage SOEs without parliamentary oversight?” asked Hlophe, who is facing legal challenges over his election by the National Assembly to the Judicial Service Commission because of his impeachment as a judge.
With the DA having joined the government of national unity (GNU), the assembly’s rules committee has declared the MK party as the official opposition.
Freedom Front Plus parliamentary leader Corné Mulder also weighed in, and proposed a mechanism to exercise oversight over the president. ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip, UDM chief whip MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa and Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi also supported a portfolio committee for the presidency.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni pointed out that Stats SA and the State Security Agency — both in the presidency — did report to parliamentary committees, as did the department of planning, monitoring & evaluation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously announced that the presidency would take over management of some SOEs pending their centralisation in a state-owned holding company.
In a departure from the unity of the GNU, deputy minister of energy & electricity Samantha Graham criticised the move of some SOEs to the presidency, saying they should fall under their respective line departments to ensure that policy and implementation were aligned. The move meant Eskom now fell under the ministry of planning, monitoring & evaluation in the presidency rather than under the department of energy & electricity.It was the role of ministries to exercise oversight, Graham said.
“In our estimation this (the creation of a single centralised holding company) is merely a different model for the failed department of public enterprise which creates another unnecessary layer of bureaucracy. The cost implications of this are also astronomical and unjustifiable in an economy which is trying to claw its way out of the financial morass in which it currently exists.”
However, Graham welcomed the move of the minister of electricity out of the presidency and the creation of a separate department, which she argued should have oversight over Eskom.
EFF leader Julius Malema continued his attack on Ramaphosa which he began during the debate on the president’s opening of parliament speech, reiterating his accusation that Ramaphosa was a collaborator of white monopoly capital.
Malema accused Ramaphosa of repeatedly visiting impoverished areas of the country, making promises of improvement which were never realised. He said he was not being disrespectful as Ramaphosa claimed but was engaging in robust debate. Malema said the EFF would not support the budget of the presidency because it was a waste of money.
In his speech opening the debate on the budget of the presidency, Ramaphosa emphasised that “central to the work of the presidency is co-operation, partnership and collaboration, both across government and together with social partners and other stakeholders.
“This approach has proven successful in mobilising a broad spectrum of resources and capabilities to undertake actions that have the greatest social and economic impact. Fundamental to the approach of this presidency is to draw on the expertise, experience and capabilities in government and across society,” the president said.
“During the previous administration we established many entities both in and outside government, bringing together a wide variety of people to provide insights and inputs based on expert knowledge and sound evidence.”
Among the entities that have been set up are the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council, presidential climate commission, the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council and the Presidential Working Group on Disability.
There is also the Presidential Co-ordinating Council, which brings together the leadership of the three spheres of government and the red tape reduction team that was established in the presidency. Operation Vulindlela, which is focused on structural reforms, is a joint initiative of the presidency and the Treasury.
The national energy crisis committee is chaired by Ramaphosa and there is also the national logistics crisis committee, the Presidential Employment Stimulus and the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. Two presidential health summits have been held as well as presidential summits. The president is also involved in driving SA’s foreign relations agenda.
“The inclusive and consultative approach that the presidency has taken to address the country’s challenges will serve us well as we embark on the national dialogue,” Ramaphosa said.
“Through the Infrastructure Fund we are going to explore new approaches to blended financing of infrastructure, using the fiscus to leverage additional funding from the private sector, development finance institutions and other sources,” he said.
“We are going to continue working with companies, financial institutions and business organisations, both South African and international, during the course of our ambitious investment drive over the last five years.”
