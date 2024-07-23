New public procurement law ‘addresses weaknesses’ in state purchasing
Act promotes procurement of locally produced goods
23 July 2024 - 14:02
UPDATED 23 July 2024 - 21:10
The Public Procurement Bill, which sets out a single framework for sourcing, buying and paying for goods and services by all organs of state, has become law.
Public procurement accounts for a significant portion of the government’s expenditure, running into billions of rand a year, and is a major contributor to GDP...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.