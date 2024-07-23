DA seeks urgent interdict to stop John Hlophe from sitting on JSC
The DA says the National Assembly’s decision to accept Hlophe’s nomination ‘undermines the role of the JSC’
23 July 2024 - 11:05
The DA has launched an urgent court bid to stop impeached judge president and current MK party parliamentary leader John Hlophe from taking up a seat on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The DA called the decision by the National Assembly to accept Hlophe’s recent nomination “irrational and inconsistent”, as it was the JSC itself that found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct and recommended his impeachment. ..
