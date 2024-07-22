The story behind Comair’s crash landing
Former CEO Glenn Orsmond delves into the troubles of the airline in a new book
22 July 2024 - 05:00
“The book is not about me. I never intended to write a memoir or ‘lessons learnt by a CEO’,” says Glenn Orsmond who was formerly at the helm of Comair, which owned low-cost airline kulula.com and operated British Airways flights domestically as part of a franchise agreement.
Orsmond had three stints at Comair, as CFO between 1995 and 2003, as CEO between June 2019 and March 2020 and again as CEO between November 2020 and May 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.