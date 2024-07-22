Alleged VBS kingpin Danny Msiza denies stalling prosecution with appeal bids
Msiza has asked the court to temporarily stay his prosecution and for a separation of his case from the 13 other co-accused
22 July 2024 - 14:33
The prosecution against the VBS Mutual Bank accused received new dates and interlocutory applications, following the controversial leaked affidavit by VBS Mutual Bank chair, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who entered a plea and sentence agreement recently.
The remaining accused, which included former ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza, want to respond to various new applications and possible extensions on the trial, much to the prosecution’s consternation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.