City of Cape Town’s labour victory must be considered by all municipalities
21 July 2024 - 15:47
The City of Cape Town has won a labour court victory against a former traffic officer who was absent in her first year for almost 100 days, despite the city’s attempt to accommodate her medical issues.
The judgment affects all 257 municipalities and how they will conduct labour disputes, as the court ruled on a finding by the SA Local Government Bargaining Council, which handles all labour disputes for local government. ..
