PODCAST: What must still be done to live up to Nelson Mandela’s human rights legacy

Evan Pickworth interviews Natasha Wagiet of ENS

19 July 2024 - 05:00
by Evan Pickworth
A statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
A statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

In this edition of Business Law Focus, on Mandela Day, host Evan Pickworth interviews Natasha Wagiet, pro bono manager overseeing ENS’s corporate social investment portfolio at Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in Cape Town and Alexandra in Johannesburg.

Listen to the conversation:

They delve into the urgent need to protect and deliver access to justice in SA and globally as poverty, corruption and wars continue to rage. The improvement of socioeconomic rights and the social aspects of ESG remain pressing in many areas.

Nelson Mandela, on the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, offered this sage advice on how to bring about change: “The challenge posed by the next 50 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, by the next century whose character it must help to fashion, consists in whether humanity, and especially those who will occupy positions of leadership, will have the courage to ensure that, at last, we build a human world consistent with the provisions of that historic declaration and other human rights instruments that have been adopted since 1948.”

