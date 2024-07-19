Mixed reaction to Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech
EFF leader Julius Malema and MK party’s John Hlophe claim the address was written by DA federal council chair Helen Zille
19 July 2024 - 08:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament address has been met with mixed reaction. He detailed plans to fix local government, address poverty and the high cost of living, and infrastructure maintenance to reignite the slow-growing economy, saying he did not write the speech himself.
His address has been welcomed by the DA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.