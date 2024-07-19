Gwede Mantashe calls for incentives for minerals beneficiation
The minister bemoaned the fact that SA exported its raw materials
19 July 2024 - 15:52
The government needs to introduce measures to promote the beneficiation of the country’s minerals, said mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe in the National Assembly on Friday.
SA should not be exporting raw materials, which were beneficiated elsewhere, the minister said during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's opening of parliament address on Thursday evening. ..
