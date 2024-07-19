National

Capitec and eNCA offline earlier on Friday in worldwide outage

The problem was linked to the worldwide IT problem, which also affected Sky News in the UK

19 July 2024 - 10:43
UPDATED 19 July 2024 - 11:05
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Capitec branch. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Capitec branch. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

Crashes on Microsoft’s Windows operating system globally involving cybersecurity company CrowdStrike have spread to SA, affecting broadcaster eNCA and Capitec Bank.

The television station padded its Friday morning offering with reruns and filler inserts, with a staff member confirming to TimesLIVE the glitch was linked to the worldwide IT problem, which had also affected Sky News in the UK.

Capitec earlier confirmed it was “experiencing nationwide service issues” as customers were unable to log into their online banking. Its card payments and ATMs were not affected, the bank said.

Reuters reported at 10.30am that Capitec’s services had been fully restored.

“Importantly, we want to reassure our clients that their bank accounts and personal data remain secure and unaffected by this incident,” the lender said in an emailed response to questions.

Rival Absa said in an X post it was aware of global technology outage, and as a result the quality of some its services may be impacted.

TimesLIVE

 

Cyber outage grounds flights and hits media, financial and telecoms

It is not clear if all reported outages are linked to Crowdstrike problems or there are other issues at play
World
1 hour ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Salvage team to start pumping fuel from grounded ...
National
2.
VBS liquidators recover R159m and are on the hunt ...
National
3.
NPA secures R1bn in assets from Regiments Capital
National
4.
DTIC wants to use pensions to fund ...
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa says cutting poverty is a priority
National

Related Articles

Cyber outage grounds flights and hits media, financial and telecoms

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.