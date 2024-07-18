National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA-US relations under scrutiny

Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau from Wits University’s department of international relations

18 July 2024 - 20:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ROMOLO TAVANI
Picture: 123RF/ROMOLO TAVANI

The trade relationship between SA and the US has been under scrutiny lately. Business Day TV assessed that relationship and its outlook with John Stremlau from Wits University’s department of international relations.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Salvage team to start pumping fuel from grounded ...
National
2.
Sars’ R61m noose tightens on VBS accused Kabelo ...
National
3.
Mantashe wants private investors for Sapref ...
National
4.
DTIC wants to use pensions to fund ...
National
5.
NPA secures R1bn in assets from Regiments Capital
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.