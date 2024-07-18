Technology-heavy bourses lose ground amid a change in investor sentiment over the past week
Original ‘colonists’ of Africa and the world are all descendants of human cave dwellers on the Cape coast
President addresses a joint sitting of parliament in Cape Town at 7pm
The ANC is losing members, dropping by almost 200,000 in the past three year
Work is progressing, with the aim of completing the company’s transformation by the end of 2025, says CEO Duncan Wanblad
Business Day TV speaks to executive head of transformation & strategy at Nedbank, Kershini Govender
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Chris de Beer, director at Qualibooks Group
Amnesty International and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights condemn month-long detention of Coalition for Change leader and 78 activists
Formula One statistics for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest’s Hungaroring
Combining practicality with modern design, LG InstaView lets you peek inside your fridge with just a couple of knocks, saving energy and keeping everything fresh
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his speech at the opening of SA’s new parliament in Cape Town on Thursday evening.
WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech
EDITORIAL: What Ramaphosa needs to say in his opening of new parliament speech
Ramaphosa buoyant after cabinet lekgotla
LUCKY MATHEBULA: Reimagining Mandela’s legacy
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Spirit of Mandela at parliament’s opening
