NPA succeeds in state capture prosecution over R1bn assets of Regiments Capital
The SCA dismisses a claim by directors of the Gupta-linked company that their property should be excluded from a restraint
18 July 2024 - 14:33
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has achieved a major court victory against Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and its leadership as part of wider state capture prosecutions, securing R1bn in assets.
Some Regiments directors opposed their property, worth hundreds of millions of rand, being included in a restraint, but the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed their claim. ..
