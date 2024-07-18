DTIC wants to use pensions to fund industrialisation
Parks Tau proposes regulation 28 changes to help fund industrialisation
18 July 2024 - 05:00
The government is considering amending legislation to permit pension funds and other asset managers to finance SA’s industrial policy initiatives in a move that could open the door to trillions of rand in retirement savings for strategic sectors amid fiscal constraints.
The proposal to amend regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act to finance industrialisation was tabled by the department of trade, industry & competition at the past weekend’s cabinet lekgotla as part of a “comprehensive suite of regulatory tools and mechanisms” to spur industrialisation, minister Parks Tau said...
