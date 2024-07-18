Cyril Ramaphosa says cutting poverty is a priority
President tells a full sitting of parliament the government will expand the basket of VAT exempt items
18 July 2024 - 21:46
The government seeks to expand the basket of essential food items which are exempt from VAT and review administered prices, including the fuel price formula, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a full sitting of parliament on Thursday.
This is as household disposable incomes have come under significant pressure over the past three years due to elevated inflation and interest rates. ..
