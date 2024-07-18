African Development Bank approves R18.5bn loan to Transnet
The loan will support the state-owned ports and rail operator’s recovery plan
18 July 2024 - 13:42
UPDATED 18 July 2024 - 16:02
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a R18.5bn loan to state-owned ports and rail operator Transnet to support its recovery plan.
The 25-year loan, which was approved on July 12, is guaranteed by the government. ..
