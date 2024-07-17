Outa questions year-long delay in buying new driver’s licence machine

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concern about delays and a lack of transparency by the transport department regarding the replacement of the driver’s licence card machine, the validity of cards and licence transaction fees.
Outa is questioning why the procurement of a new driver’s licence card machine has been delayed for more than a year; why the validity period for driver’s licence cards has not been extended, despite the system’s inefficiencies; and how the department calculates and distributes the fees for licences.
The entities involved are the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Driving Licence Card Account. Outa has tried to engage with the entities but has not received satisfactory responses.
Outa is advocating for the extension of the driving licence card validity from five to 10 years. In February 2022, then transport minister Fikile Mbalula commissioned the RTMC to research the extension and later announced it would be extended to eight years. However, transport minister Sindiswa Chikunga later stated the validity period would remain five years.
Outa has requested access to the RTMC’s research on the matter but has been denied. The organisation argued that extending the validity period would save money and reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies. The change requires only a regulatory update, which the transport minister can enact.
Regarding the driver’s licence card machine, Outa is seeking transparency on the procurement process, which has faced repeated delays and withdrawals. The sole machine in use is obsolete, leading to a significant backlog when it broke down in late 2021. A new tender was issued in March 2023, but the award is pending, and the machine is unlikely to be operational before May 2025.
Despite filing requests for information about the composition of licence fees and how the revenue is distributed, Outa’s inquiries have been denied, leading them to file a complaint with the Information Regulator. Preliminary findings indicate the RTMC “incorrectly refused” access to the requested information.
The organisation emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in public bodies to maintain public confidence and prevent corruption.
Outa questions year-long delay in buying new driver’s licence machine
The group is also asking why the validity period for driver’s licence cards has not been extended, despite talk of doing so
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has raised concern about delays and a lack of transparency by the transport department regarding the replacement of the driver’s licence card machine, the validity of cards and licence transaction fees.
Outa is questioning why the procurement of a new driver’s licence card machine has been delayed for more than a year; why the validity period for driver’s licence cards has not been extended, despite the system’s inefficiencies; and how the department calculates and distributes the fees for licences.
The entities involved are the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Driving Licence Card Account. Outa has tried to engage with the entities but has not received satisfactory responses.
Outa is advocating for the extension of the driving licence card validity from five to 10 years. In February 2022, then transport minister Fikile Mbalula commissioned the RTMC to research the extension and later announced it would be extended to eight years. However, transport minister Sindiswa Chikunga later stated the validity period would remain five years.
Outa has requested access to the RTMC’s research on the matter but has been denied. The organisation argued that extending the validity period would save money and reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies. The change requires only a regulatory update, which the transport minister can enact.
Regarding the driver’s licence card machine, Outa is seeking transparency on the procurement process, which has faced repeated delays and withdrawals. The sole machine in use is obsolete, leading to a significant backlog when it broke down in late 2021. A new tender was issued in March 2023, but the award is pending, and the machine is unlikely to be operational before May 2025.
Despite filing requests for information about the composition of licence fees and how the revenue is distributed, Outa’s inquiries have been denied, leading them to file a complaint with the Information Regulator. Preliminary findings indicate the RTMC “incorrectly refused” access to the requested information.
The organisation emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in public bodies to maintain public confidence and prevent corruption.
TimesLIVE
AfriForum pushes ahead with legal battle over driving licences
Top court gives green light to demerit system for driving offences
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.