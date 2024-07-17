Nkola Motata wants top court to overturn impeachment

The second judge to ever be impeached in democratic SA, Nkola Motata, wants to challenge his impeachment directly at the Constitutional Court.
He has requested the apex court to “set aside the decision of the National Assembly” to have him removed from office after a majority vote in February.
Motata claims the National Assembly’s resolution was “obtained by misrepresentation”.
Motata’s impeachment as a judge followed that of former Western Cape High Court judge president and current MK party parliamentary leader, John Hlophe. Hlophe also challenged his impeachment at the Constitutional Court though no dates have been set.
Impeached judges lose their lifetime benefits, including their salary.
Motata was removed following complaints related to crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in 2007. He also made racist remarks at the scene of the accident and advanced a defence at his ensuing trial that, according to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), he knew was untrue. He was criminally convicted in 2008 and complaints were lodged at the JSC years later.
It took more than 15 years for the JSC and other bodies to finalise Motata’s case due to procedural issues and legal challenges.
In court papers at the Constitutional Court, Motata argued following a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that declared him guilty of gross misconduct, that the JSC itself was not given the opportunity to make such a finding. Impeachment requires a finding by the JSC, which then goes to parliament, and the SCA’s finding was a “violation” of the separation of powers, he argued.
As a result, the process for removal was not followed.
“Allowing the SCA,” Motata said, “to take over the function of such an important ... institution [the JSC] would by itself be a serious indictment to ... our constitution.”
As a result, this “negates the resolution of the National Assembly.”
No dates have been set for a hearing. The government, including the JSC, has yet to file its reply.
