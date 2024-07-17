Illicit cigarettes stub out R24bn in tax yearly

The state loses about R24bn a year in taxes thanks to the flourishing illicit cigarette market while health risks associated with substandard products are an extra burden on the cash-strapped healthcare system, according to an industry survey.
The study, conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by British American Tobacco SA (Batsa), found that a cabal of illegal cigarette manufacturers consistently sold products at below the minimum collectable tax (MCT) over a three-year period, depriving the fiscus of much-needed revenue.
The study found that illicit cigarettes sell for less than the MCT of R25.05 per pack of 20 and are available in more than half the stores it checked.
Ipsos said it used a “mystery shopper” approach to investigate the cheapest purchase prices in the market, with researchers posing as customers and asking for the cheapest pack or carton available in stores. The study found purchases at R25.05 and below occurred at more than 70% of stores in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Free State.
Batsa called on the Treasury to introduce a minimum retail price, making it illegal to sell cigarettes for less than that. This would empower law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the illegal market.
“Batsa estimates that the government will continue to lose R24bn in excise tax revenue to the illegal cigarette trade every year,” said Johnny Moloto, Batsa head of corporate and regulatory affairs. “An urgent task for the new government of national unity is to stabilise the fiscus and bring rising debt under control, and take decisive steps to reverse the exponential growth of the illicit tobacco trade since the 2020 tobacco sales ban ... Batsa also calls for an immediate forensic audit of all tobacco factories in the country, including our own.”
Other studies show that while British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International dominated the market before the 2020 Covid ban on cigarette sales, they lost substantial market share during and after the ban. UCT’s research unit on the economics of excisable products found that before the ban 70% of respondents bought cigarettes through formal channels, but during lockdown they bought cigarettes “through friends/family”, informal convenience retail outlets and street vendors.
Dangerous
Health experts warn that the rise of illegal cigarettes hits government revenue and endangers millions of lives. Pulmonologyt expert Becky Kgole told Business Day the health implications of smoking illegal cigarettes could be more severe than those of smoking legal ones.
“Illegal cigarettes aren’t made by licensed manufacturers, which means the chemicals used aren’t regulated. They are also not subject to quality control measures. As much as they are cheaper than legal cigarettes, making them more accessible; they also contain more harmful substances,” said Kgole.
Studies had shown that illegal cigarettes can contain five times more cadmium, six times more lead, 160% more tar and 133% more carbon monoxide than legal cigarettes.
“There is an increased risk of illness due to the use of contaminated and adulterated products,” said Kgole.
Multinational market research and consulting firm Ipsos said that the availability of cigarettes below the MCT has risen to 59.3% of stores from 27.4% stores in October 2022.
The minimum amount of tax owed to the SA Revenue Service by tobacco manufacturers is calculated as excise of R21.78 for 20 cigarettes (a pack) and VAT on excise of R3.27. “Pricing below MCT was concentrated in the nonorganised informal and wholesale channels, at 72.2% and 82.9%, respectively. The nonorganised informal trade comprises independent superettes/corner cafes, spazas and tabletops/hawkers,” the study report states.
The study found that brands priced below R20 were available in 42.1% of sampled retail stores. Brands priced below R25.05 were available in 59.3% of stores, and brands below R32 were available in 72.3%.
