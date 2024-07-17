Illicit cigarette smokers stub out R24bn in tax yearly
British American Tobacco calls on National Treasury to introduce a minimum retail price for cigarettes
17 July 2024 - 05:00
The state loses about R24bn a year in taxes thanks to the flourishing illicit cigarette market while health risks associated with substandard products are an extra burden on the cash-strapped healthcare system, according to an industry survey.
The study, conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by British American Tobacco SA (Batsa), found that a cabal of illegal cigarette manufacturers consistently sold products at below the minimum collectable tax (MCT) over a three-year period, depriving the fiscus of much-needed revenue...
