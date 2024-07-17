US retreat from African allies cause for alarm, says lobbyist Altmire
SA stands to lose the Agoa treaty, which provides duty-free product coverage and is up for review in 2025
17 July 2024 - 15:51
Former US Congress member Jason Altmire has raised concern about the Republican Party’s moves towards isolationism and his country’s apparent retreat in extending economic support to its African allies.
Speaking during a bipartisan webinar arranged by the US embassy in Pretoria on Tuesday evening, Altmire, now a lobbyist and author, said there was a concerning view among some politicians, especially in the Republican Party, that the US should reassess its role of exercising leadership worldwide. ..
