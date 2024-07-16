Former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Jacob Zuma and the MK party have filed an urgent application in court to stop the SABC from referring to the seventh administration as a government of national unity (GNU) on its platforms.
In court papers filed in the Johannesburg high court, Zuma said the SABC is an organ of the state and should not mimic the ANC when it incorrectly calls the seventh administration the GNU.
“What is illegal and the subject matter of this application is for the SABC, which is an organ of the state constitutionally enjoined to obey certain standards in the discharge of its public duties, to mimic a political party or parties by adopting hook, line and sinker a patently inaccurate and subjective definition of the prevailing political arrangements.
“The unique positions of the SABC in our constitutional statutory and/or regulatory environment must be distinguished from the other institutions or players.”
He also said in the papers that despite several warnings from experts, the SABC continued to use the term, adding that he had no alternative but to institute court proceedings.
“It is therefore no exaggeration to say that a term like GNU, which has been topical since its unfortunate and inaccurate employment by the ANC on or about June 6 2024 must have been uttered several millions of times since that date on SABC platforms,” Zuma said in his affidavit.
“If no intervention is made, it will continue to be uttered for more millions of times in the foreseeable future and beyond.
“In short, the SABC is by far the largest single source of news and/or current affairs programming for millions [of] SA citizens like me,” he said.
Zuma and MK party take SABC to court over the use of GNU
Former president says the broadcaster should not mimic the ANC by incorrectly calling the seventh administration the government of national unity
Former president Jacob Zuma and the MK party have filed an urgent application in court to stop the SABC from referring to the seventh administration as a government of national unity (GNU) on its platforms.
In court papers filed in the Johannesburg high court, Zuma said the SABC is an organ of the state and should not mimic the ANC when it incorrectly calls the seventh administration the GNU.
“What is illegal and the subject matter of this application is for the SABC, which is an organ of the state constitutionally enjoined to obey certain standards in the discharge of its public duties, to mimic a political party or parties by adopting hook, line and sinker a patently inaccurate and subjective definition of the prevailing political arrangements.
“The unique positions of the SABC in our constitutional statutory and/or regulatory environment must be distinguished from the other institutions or players.”
He also said in the papers that despite several warnings from experts, the SABC continued to use the term, adding that he had no alternative but to institute court proceedings.
“It is therefore no exaggeration to say that a term like GNU, which has been topical since its unfortunate and inaccurate employment by the ANC on or about June 6 2024 must have been uttered several millions of times since that date on SABC platforms,” Zuma said in his affidavit.
“If no intervention is made, it will continue to be uttered for more millions of times in the foreseeable future and beyond.
“In short, the SABC is by far the largest single source of news and/or current affairs programming for millions [of] SA citizens like me,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
IMRAAN BUCCUS: EFF and MK would sink democracy given half a chance
EDITORIAL: What Ramaphosa needs to say in his opening of new parliament speech
Payment of R5m and then R1m a month were paid to EFF, says jailed VBS boss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANTHONY BUTLER: GNU parties should beware myopic short-term pact
IEC must get MK to show its evidence for vote-rigging claim, says analyst
Parties and civil society condemn election of John Hlophe to JSC
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.