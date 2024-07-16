Standard Bank backs Eskom not to relapse
The recovery is already baked in, says bank’s chief economist
16 July 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s macroeconomic reform agenda is bearing fruit, particularly in the energy and logistics sectors, Standard Bank says, adding that it does not expect Eskom’s improved operational performance to relapse.
Goolam Ballim, chief economist and head of research for Africa’s largest lender by assets, told clients at the company investment conference on Friday that early improvement signs at Eskom and Transnet boded well for the economy...
