Special Tribunal in limbo after head’s departure
16 July 2024 - 18:37
The Special Tribunal is facing scrutiny after the resignation of its president, judge Lebogang Modiba, effectively brought the statutory body to a standstill.
Modiba’s departure from the tribunal, which was set up to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows and works closely with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), follows the retirement of another tribunal judge while four others have been inactive for most of 2024...
