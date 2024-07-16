National

SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in Nelson Mandela Bay

Special Investigating Unit will investigate alleged unlawful conduct in connection with the supply of street lights

16 July 2024 - 08:32
by Liezl Human
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Storm clouds form over the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. The Special Investigating Unit has been given the green light to investigate “allegations of serious maladministration” at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. File photo: EUGENE COETZEE
Storm clouds form over the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. The Special Investigating Unit has been given the green light to investigate “allegations of serious maladministration” at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. File photo: EUGENE COETZEE

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been given the green light to investigate “allegations of serious maladministration” at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. The SIU will look into the alleged unlawful conduct by municipal employees, and recover financial losses connected to a dodgy contract to supply street lights.

The proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa covers allegations of unlawful conduct that took place between November 1 2020 and July 12 2024.

The SIU said in a statement on Monday that it would investigate the procurement and contracting of LED street lights and flood lighting, and relevant payments that were not “fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective”. It would also investigate irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure by the municipality, and unlawful or improper conduct by municipal officials or service providers.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make ... recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the SIU said. It would refer criminal evidence it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the SIU said.

In response to the SIU’s investigation, the municipality’s executive mayor, Gary van Niekerk, on Monday told GroundUp, “My office was not approached regarding this matter but will give our full support when the SIU deems it necessary to approach us for assistance. We are systematically addressing corruption in collaboration with the relevant law enforcement apparatus at our disposal.”

Last year, GroundUp reported on an SIU report into an irregular R26.4m tender for toilets and standpipes for informal settlements in the municipality. The Gqeberha high court dismissed the municipality’s application to set aside the SIU’s report.

In 2021, we also reported on complaints by residents in Kariega and Gqeberha who said they lived in fear because many street lights in their areas had not been working for years. The mayoral committee member for electricity and energy at the time, Luxolo Namette, said that that 15,000 bulbs had been bought to restore street lights.

GroundUp

SIU search refugee centres for corruption evidence

The Special Investigation Unit was looking for evidence related to corruption in the issuing of asylum and refugee papers
National
1 month ago

Forfeiture order given after SIU probe into land theft syndicate

The SIU says a syndicate defrauded the land reform department and the respective deeds registries in Vryburg, Pretoria and Johannesburg
National
2 months ago

Three in court over Covid-19 scam allegations

Two companies accused of defrauding Ters relief scheme of almost R1.5m
National
2 months ago

SIU to investigate ‘maladministration’ at water & sanitation

Probe will also identify system failures and propose  improvements to avert more losses
National
2 months ago

Suspended lotteries official ordered to pay punitive costs for exaggerated claims

Court's ruling means disciplinary and other proceedings can continue against corruption-implicated Nompumelelo Nene
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sars’ R61m noose tightens on VBS accused Kabelo ...
National
2.
Home affairs reduces permit application backlog ...
National
3.
Standard Bank backs Eskom not to relapse
National
4.
Koeberg nuclear unit granted 20-year life ...
National
5.
SCA judgment against Christo Wiese highlights ...
National

Related Articles

Patricia de Lille and Dean Macpherson to discuss R300m cybertheft

National

NSFAS cuts out middlemen and will take over payments

National

Forfeiture order given after SIU probe into land theft syndicate

National

Former acting Athletics SA CEO pays back lottery grant cash

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.