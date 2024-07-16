SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in Nelson Mandela Bay

Storm clouds form over the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. The Special Investigating Unit has been given the green light to investigate “allegations of serious maladministration” at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. File photo: EUGENE COETZEE
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been given the green light to investigate “allegations of serious maladministration” at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. The SIU will look into the alleged unlawful conduct by municipal employees, and recover financial losses connected to a dodgy contract to supply street lights.
The proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa covers allegations of unlawful conduct that took place between November 1 2020 and July 12 2024.
The SIU said in a statement on Monday that it would investigate the procurement and contracting of LED street lights and flood lighting, and relevant payments that were not “fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective”. It would also investigate irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure by the municipality, and unlawful or improper conduct by municipal officials or service providers.
“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make ... recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the SIU said. It would refer criminal evidence it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the SIU said.
In response to the SIU’s investigation, the municipality’s executive mayor, Gary van Niekerk, on Monday told GroundUp, “My office was not approached regarding this matter but will give our full support when the SIU deems it necessary to approach us for assistance. We are systematically addressing corruption in collaboration with the relevant law enforcement apparatus at our disposal.”
Last year, GroundUpreportedon an SIU report into an irregular R26.4m tender for toilets and standpipes for informal settlements in the municipality. The Gqeberha high court dismissed the municipality’s application to set aside the SIU’s report.
In 2021, we also reported oncomplaints by residentsin Kariega and Gqeberha who said they lived in fear because many street lights in their areas had not been working for years. The mayoral committee member for electricity and energy at the time, Luxolo Namette, said that that 15,000 bulbs had been bought to restore street lights.
