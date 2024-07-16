Parks Tau seeks stricter compliance with BEE legislation
16 July 2024 - 19:46
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has called for tougher compliance of broad-based BEE legislation by private sector firms as he seeks to drive empowerment and transformation by his department.
Though conceding that the legislation had not achieved its intended aim of economic redress, Tau said the department and the BBBEE commission would work together to “encourage” firms to comply with the empowerment legislation. ..
