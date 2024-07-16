Municipalities to receive biggest slice of department’s budget allocation
SA’s 257 municipalities set to receive R379.6bn from the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs
16 July 2024 - 20:46
The country’s 257 municipalities, which are grappling with fiscal pressures, systemic corruption and poor governance, are set to receive R379.6bn (95.9%) from the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs’ (Cogta’s) allocated budget of R395.7bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF).
Delivering his budget vote speech in Cape Town on Tuesday, Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said the R379.6bn was designated for transfers to local councils and affiliated entities. ..
